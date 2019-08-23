Go, Ben, go! Ben Affleck is celebrating one year of being sober and he is absolutely thriving. Sources spoke to Us Weekly on Friday, August 23, and confirmed that the Oscar-winning producer, 47, has made major progress in his sobriety journey.

“Ben is in a great place in his recovery and life,” an insider close to the Good Will Hunter actor said. “He continues to want to be the best father and friend he can be.”

The source also disclosed that Ben and ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, are doing “amazingly well at coparenting.” Adding, “They have shared a great summer with the kids, doing outings, travel, etc. They have a very trusting and special relationship.” Jen’s boyfriend, John Miller, has also been a positive influence on the father of three. “Jen having a boyfriend has been the best thing to happen to Ben and Jen in a long time,” a source told Us Weekly.

Jen, 47, has been notably by Ben’s side during his recovery and is “really supportive.” The two still spend days together as a family and are often spotted enjoying each other’s company. They finalized their divorce back in October 2013. “Ben has found balance between his work and home life,” the source continued. “He remains committed to a number of treatment and wellness methods that focus on his health.”

After checking into rehab in August of 2018 and completing a 40-treatment program for alcohol addiction, the actor came clean on Instagram in October 2018. “Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family.”

He also wrote that he hopes to one day inspire others, “With acceptance and humility, I continue to avail myself with the help of so many people and I am grateful to all of those who are there for me. I hope down the road I can offer an example to others who are struggling.”

We are so happy to see Ben doing so well! Thanks for being an inspiration.