What a day! Ben Affleck turned 47 years old on August 15 and finally got around to celebrating the special milestone over the weekend. The Batman actor stepped out alongside his daughter Violet, 13, and son Samuel, 7, on Saturday, August 24.

According to an eyewitness, Ben and all his three of his kids — which includes daughter Seraphina, 10 — had a belated birthday celebration in his honor with a sweet tradition. The Gone Girl star dined with his children at Barton G. in Los Angeles. The luxurious restaurant, known for it’s quirky menu with decadent items, is special for Ben as he has dined their with his family over the last few years.

For their meal, the eyewitness dished that the Academy Award winner and his kiddos enjoyed surf ‘n’ turf, filet mignon and carnival fun cakes. Ben — who shares custody of his little ones with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — topped off the celebration with an order of Barton G.’s signature dessert called Dolla Dolla Bills Y’all — a giant tart made with graham crackers, chocolate ganache, dulce de leche and marshmallows. Yum!

The eyewitness told Closer Weekly Ben seemed to be in a great mood while hanging out with his kids. They also shared that the Good Will Hunting legend sipped on a Diet Coke throughout the scrumptious meal.

Ben’s birthday bash comes just two days after he celebrated an even bigger milestone: 365 days of sobriety. On August 22, the beloved star officially marked one year of being sober. A source close to Ben — who has been candid about his alcohol addiction in the past— told Us Weekly he is “in a great place in his recovery and life” following his third stint in rehab.

The insider also revealed the handsome hunk continues to maintain a great relationship with the mother of his children — who he tied the knot with in 2005 before getting a divorce in 2015. “He continues to want to be the best father and friend he can be,” the source explained. “They have shared a great summer with the kids, doing outings, travel, etc. They have a very trusting and special relationship.” Aww!

Ben sought treatment for his issues with substance abuse for the first time in August 2018. The actor chose to address his substance abuse struggles following an intervention from Jen, 47, and a sober coach. Since completing a 40-day treatment program for alcohol addiction last October, Ben “has found balance between his work and home life,” the source added.

We hope Ben continues to only go up from here!