Our favorite celebrities might be living the lives of the rich and famous, but they still love bringing their kiddos to everyone’s favorite place: Disney! Throughout the summer, we’ve spotted some of our most beloved stars — like Ben Affleck, Bruce Willis, Marie Osmond and many others — out and about at a Disney theme park, be it Disneyland or Walt Disney World.

Whether they’re perusing around some of the amusement park’s most beloved attractions and rides or snacking on a delicious Mickey Mouse ice cream, celebrities are always guaranteed to have a beaming smile on their faces. If you’re lucky, you might even spot them riding a rollercoaster while raising their arms in the air and screaming at the top of their lungs. Such fun!

Scroll through the gallery below to check out some of the most adorable pics of celebrities enjoying a day at Disney with their famous kids!