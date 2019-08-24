It was nothing but smiles for Bradley Cooper and his daughter, Lea De Seine, as the pair were spotting having fun at Disneyland.

The A-lister was spotted making memories with his little one this week, as the two hopped on various rides including the Dumbo ride. The 44-year-old was seen in some light-blue trousers, with a dark-colored shirt under a jacket. He threw on some sunglasses as well. This appearance comes just a couple of months after he and Lea’s mom, Irina Shayk went their separate ways after dating for four years. However, the ex-pair still want to be there for their only child.

“They both want to keep it civil for [Lea’s] sake,” a source revealed to Us Weekly about Bradley and Irina’s coparenting plans. “They’ll coordinate to make sure their daughter is always with one parent. When Lea has important events in her life, both Bradley and Irina will be there.” So incredible!

