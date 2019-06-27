She’s moving on! Even though Irina Shayk and her boyfriend of four years, Bradley Cooper, are no more, the model is still focusing on her only child, as she took to the streets with her little one to take in the summer heat.

The 33-year-old was spotted in New York City on Wednesday, June 26, with her daughter Lea. The hip mom sported some frayed jean shorts, a black blouse and some shades, all while pushing her 2-year-old in her stroller. Irina also added a pair of silver hoop earrings to complete the look. This appearance comes a bit after the star and her ex, 44, parted ways.

Multiple sources previously told In Touch that the pair has been “on the verge of splitting for months.” According to insiders, the two have “tried to make it work for the sake of their daughter,” but the reality is that they “both have busy lives and careers which has made the process very long and drawn out.” As for the A Star Is Born actor, he apparently couldn’t be the type of guy his girlfriend needed.

“Bradley wasn’t able to be the partner Irina needed during the filming and promoting of A Star Is Born,” a source told Us Weekly. “He was so focused on making sure it was perfect.” Well, it certainly seems like Irina is getting back into her routine.

Scroll on down below to see Irina and Lea spend a day in the city!