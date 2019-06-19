Three’s a crowd? Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga denied there was anything going on between them while filming A Star Is Born, but that doesn’t mean Irina Shayk wasn’t upset by all the attention the duo received.

“The movie had a major impact on Bradley and Irina’s relationship,” a source recently told Us Weekly. “Even though there was nothing romantic between Bradley and Gaga, the noise was difficult for Irina to deal with.”

The 44-year-old hunk started dating the 33-year-old model in 2015. The former flames were spotted at many awards shows together and seemed to be going strong but, ultimately, they couldn’t make it work. The Hangover alum and the Russia native made headlines when news broke on June 6 that they decided to split up.

In Touch Weekly previously reported that Bradley and Irina — who share 2-year-old daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper — had been “on the verge of splitting for months.” They both “tried to make it work for the sake of their daughter,” but they “both have busy lives and careers which has made the process very long and drawn out,” an insider revealed.

Meanwhile, the “Bad Romance” crooner, 33, and her ex-fiancé Christian Carino, 50, started dating in 2017 and got engaged later that same year. But when the blonde beauty went to the Grammy Awards solo in February, fans thought something was up. A few weeks later, the pair confirmed they were no longer together.

However, don’t expect Bradley and the “Born This Way” singer to become an item anytime soon. Another source told the outlet that the Grammy winner “felt bad” about the romance rumors, but she “isn’t going to get together” with him.

Lady Gaga addressed the gossip during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in February and insisted it was all an act. “First of all … social media, quite frankly, is the toilet of the internet and what it’s done to pop culture is abysmal,” she told the host. “People saw love and guess what, that’s what we wanted you to see. This is a love song.”

We’re thinking of you, Irina!