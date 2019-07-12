Aw, so cute! Bradley Cooper entertained his 2-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, on Thursday, July 11, in Los Angeles. The handsome hunk seemed to be in good spirits despite his relationship with his baby mama, Irina Shayk, not working out.

The 44-year-old kept it casual in a red T-shirt with jeans and sandals while he held his little girl in his arms. It looked like The Hangover alum pressed the buttons on his car so he could make his kiddo laugh.

One month ago, the model, 33, and Bradley decided to call it quits after dating for four years. The duo kept their relationship very private, but the Pennsylvania native gushed about how his daughter improved his life in February. “[Having a family has] changed everything. Our daughter, she’s incredible. And I see my father in her quite often,” he said during an event in Times Square in New York City.

In September 2018, the Oscar nominee also explained that becoming a father forced him to slow down in his day-to-day life. “So, I guess having a child, and having a family of my own — which is a miracle and something I’ve always dreamt of — has opened me up even more, I guess, to the day, and to be present,” he previously told NPR’s Morning Edition.

Meanwhile, it seems like the Hollywood A-listers are trying to coparent as best as they can. Many fans speculated that one of the reasons the pair decided to part ways was because of Bradley’s insane chemistry with his A Star Is Born costar Lady Gaga. However, the 33-year-old singer denied the rumors, but that didn’t mean Irina wasn’t upset by all of the attention they received.

“The movie had a major impact on Bradley and Irina’s relationship,” a source told Us Weekly in June. “Even though there was nothing romantic between Bradley and Gaga, the noise was difficult for Irina to deal with.”

Plus, Bradley and the brunette beauty had been “on the verge of splitting for months.” They both “tried to make it work for the sake of their daughter,” but they both have busy lives and careers which has made the process very long and drawn out,” an insider previously revealed to In Touch Weekly.

It’s safe to say that the mom of one is doing OK since she revealed she would be open to finding love again at some point down the line. “Do I believe in marriage?” she pondered during an interview with Harper’s BAZAAR which was published on Thursday, July 11. “Yes, of course. I’m not the kind of person who is against it.”

Well, we would love to see Bradley and Irina reunite — just saying.