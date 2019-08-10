What a day! Bruce Willis is one of the most hardworking people in Hollywood, so of course even the action star needs some fun and relaxation — and that’s exactly what he did when he and his wife, Emma Heming, took their family to Disneyland!

The 64-year-old was spotted recently having a blast at the iconic amusement with his love, 41. The pair also brought along their young child Mabel, 7. Scout Willis — Bruce’s 28-year-old daughter with ex Demi Moore — joined the fun, along with her boyfriend too. The family was seen partaking in many of the rides including Thunder Mountain and Splash Mountain, as well as the Alice in Wonderland ride.

It is no surprise at all to see the Unbreakable actor having a good time, especially since Emma says he’s all about that. “My husband is like the fun time guy and I think he’s always been like that,” the actress gushed in an interview with The Local Moms Network. “He’s very tranquil and he goes through life with such ease. He’s amazing to me because I’m the complete opposite of that. I move a little faster than he does and I’m good at multitasking.”

“I like that he likes to have fun. He’s the one out there making snowmen, sledding and swimming,” she continued. “He’s fun and active, and I am too — I take them places — but he’s the rough and tumble dad. He doesn’t know how to discipline and that’s fine. I’ve developed that look — the one my mom gave me when I was getting out of hand. They’re wrapped around their daddy’s finger and I’m totally fine with it.”

Scroll on down to see Bruce and his family having a ball!

