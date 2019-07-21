Whether you’re famous or not, everyone loves a visit to Disneyland, and Hugh Jackman did just that when he and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, headed to the happiest place on earth with their daughter, Ava.

The pair, who tied the knot in 1996, were recently spotted enjoying a sunny day at the iconic amusement park. The actor, 50, wore dark-colored slacks and a black tee, matched with a cap and shades, while his love went the all black route. Both were all smiles as they spent time with their only daughter, 14. The couple also share a son, Oscar, 19.

After more than 20 years since tying the knot, the couple is still all about each other. “Life actually happens in between that. Life happens when the camera is not going,” the X-Men star said in a speech at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. “You [Deborra-lee] believed in me when I couldn’t. You’ve loved me with a passion and a depth that I didn’t even know existed — and I don’t think I felt that I deserved. You have pushed and encouraged me when I was scared to venture out. You have smiled me into smiling. You have sung me into singing. You have loved me into loving and like everything I do in my life, I share this with you. I love you.” Cute!

