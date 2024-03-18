Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
bruce-willis-demi-moore-rumer-willis-scout-willis-tallulah-willis-family

Getty Images

Exes Demi Moore and Bruce Willis Are the Devoted Parents of 3 Kids: Meet Rumer, Scout and Tallulah

Famous Families
Updated on: Mar 18, 2024 4:12 pm·
By Kelly Braun and Jessica Stopper
Comment
Picture

Their relationship ended almost two decades ago, but Demi Moore and Bruce Willis will never stop loving their three kids. The Ghost actress and the Die Hard star — who divorced in 2000 after 13 years of marriage — are the proud parents of Rumer WillisScout Willis, and Tallulah Willis.

After Bruce and Demi went their separate ways, the actor married model Emma Hemming in 2009 and welcomed kids Mabel Willis and Evelyn Willis. “I have so much respect for her,” Emma gushed to Closer Weekly in April 2019 about the Disclosure star. “I have so much respect for how Bruce and Demi worked through their divorce to be able to put their children first. I learned so much from that and grew so much from watching that.”

Picture
Latest Video