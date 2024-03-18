Tallulah Willis

The former couple’s third and youngest child together, Tallulah, arrived on February 3, 1994. Unlike her older sisters, Tallulah was born and raised in Los Angeles.

The actress followed in her older sister Scout’s footsteps and pursued a career in acting. She appeared in The Scarlett Letter and Bandits, as well as a role in The Whole Ten Yards. The brunette beauty also attended the University of San Francisco.

In the past, Tallulah has bravely opened up about her struggles with body image and self-esteem. In 2017, she revealed she was three years sober after going to rehab in 2014. Although she wanted to keep that part of her life private, Tallulah said she hopes talking about her situation can help others.

“If anything that I went through could help somebody, I have an obligation to speak out,” she told Allure in 2017. “I was just very driven by that.” The socialite even embraced her adversities by sharing her story for the What’s Underneath Project, where she talked about growing up with the tabloids and the damage it did to her self-esteem.

Fortunately, Tallulah is in a great place today. “It’s crazy to like yourself, and not just the way you look, but to like yourself,” she told the outlet at the time.

One of the reasons Tallulah is happier than ever is thanks to her relationship with Dillon Buss. The Scarlet Letter actress announced their engagement after one year of dating in May 2021. Alongside a collage of photos of the film director asking for Tallulah’s hand in marriage, the bride-to-be wrote, “With absolute most certainty.”

Tallulah’s future hubby also marveled over the exciting news by sharing several snapshots of the lovebirds and the sparkly diamond ring. “I can finally call you my fiancée. Love you forever Buuski Lu, you are my best friend,” he gushed.

In March 2024, Tallulah revealed she had autism. The youngest of the family shared a throwback video of herself as a kid on a red carpet with Bruce. While he was in the middle of an interview, Tallulah touched and observed her dad’s face.

“tell me your autistic without telling me your autistic [sic],” she captioned the clip.