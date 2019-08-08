Proud papa! Vince Vaughn treated his son, Vernon, to a family trip to Disneyland in honor of the little guy’s 6th birthday. The Wedding Crashers star enjoyed the beautiful weather while making his way around the beloved California theme park on Wednesday, August 7.

The 49-year-old hunk was joined by his wife, Kyla Weber, as they celebrated the special milestone along with some close friends. Vince, who is also the dad of his 8-year-old daughter, Lochlyn Vaughn, was all smiles as they were spotted riding a plethora of rollercoasters before grabbing a bite to eat in Downtown Disney.

Scroll through the gallery below to check out pics from Vince’s outing with his wife and the birthday boy!