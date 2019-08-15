Disneyland is the place to be this summer! Aside from Ben Affleck recently going there with son Samuel, a bunch of celebrities have also taken a trip to the adored amusement park this year. Most recently, Natalie Portman joined the trend as she visited the park with her family.

Natalie, 38, toured Disneyland with her two young kids — Aleph, 8, and Amalia, 2. She strolled around with her little ones and even threw her hands up in the air as she and the kiddos rode a thrilling ride.

The Jackie actress sported a cute white T-shirt with a pair of high waisted gray jeans for the family outing and at some point, she ended up spilling water all over her pants. But don’t worry! Due to the crazy summer heat, the outfit dried quickly and then she and her kids were off to the next ride.

