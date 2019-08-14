What a day! There probably isn’t a better way for Ben Affleck to spend his day than with his kids, and that’s exactly what he did recently, as he was spotted with his only son, Samuel, at Disneyland.

The actor, who turns 47 on Thursday, August 15, was seen spending a lovely afternoon earlier this week at the amusement park and at the new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction with his boy, 7. The Oscar winner wore a light blue and white long-sleeved flannel shirt over a grey t-shirt, matched with dark blue jeans. He was also seen holding some custom lightsabers, as the father/son duo walked around took in the sights.

No surprise here, but little Samuel was nothing but smiles, as he stayed close to his dad. Ben shares Samuel, as well as two more kids — daughters Violet, 13, and Seraphina, 10 — with his ex-wife, actress Jennifer Garner. The pair tied the knot in 2005 and parted ways in 2018. However, the former couple still realize how important they each are to their children.

“She’s wonderful,” the Good Will Hunting star once gushed during an appearance on Today. “I’m lucky [my kids have] got a great mom, and she helps out a great deal with making sure we coparent in as good a way as possible,” he said.

“Somebody’s the mother of your kids, they’re going to be the most important, central part of your life, and that’s good,” he added. Very true!

