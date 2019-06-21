So sweet! Eva Longoria celebrated son Santiago’s first birthday by taking the little guy to meet Mickey Mouse at Disneyland on Thursday, June 20. For the outing, Eva, 44, adorably wore a pair of pink sparkly Minnie Mouse ears and Santiago sported a cute gray and white shirt with the famed Disney character on it.

When Eva’s bouncing baby boy reached over to shake Mickey’s hand, he couldn’t stop giggling. The mother-son duo were both having a grand time at the park and they looked like they didn’t want it to end.

Eva also celebrated her son’s birthday by sharing an adorable throwback photo of them both to Instagram on Wednesday, June 19. “When did this happen?!!! I have a one year old! Y’all he’s not a baby anymore, he’s a toddler!” she gushed in the caption. “This past year has been the best year of my life. Having this beautiful soul to wake up to every morning and to put to bed every night has been magical.”

The former Desperate Housewives star explained that being a mom of one has given her so much joy that she never thought was possible. “Every laugh and giggle that comes out of your mouth and every smile that crosses your face has been pure joy!” she said. “Thank you for choosing me as your mamá! I love you amor mio! Happy Birthday Santi baby! 🎂🎂🎂.”

The actress then shared another photo of Santiago playing with Cheerios on the table. “There are just sooooo many photos from this year that I can’t post just one!” Eva joked. “Happy birthday my sweet baby boy!”

In June 2018, Eva welcomed Santiago with husband José Bastón. Since his birth, she’s been taking him to so many fun places like the beach in Cannes, France and Shellona Beach in St Barths.

Aside from having some fun in the sun, Eva’s baby seems to be having a grand time anywhere he goes! Happy birthday, Santi!