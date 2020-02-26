LOL! Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin and their big brood of kids enjoyed a vacation at Disneyland in late February, but the actor’s wife seemed to have made it her mission to capture the ultimate family photo. As the famous pair touched down at the Happiest Place on Earth, Hilaria reminded us all how hard it is to take a snapshot with young children.

“Attempt No. 1 at a family photo … stay tuned for more,” the 36-year-old hilariously captioned her first Instagram post on Tuesday, February 25. Although the yoga instructor, Alec, his eldest daughter Ireland Baldwin and 7-year-old little girl Carmen are face-forward and smiling at the camera, the pair’s sons, Raphael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 1, are looking away in the snap.

Instagram/HilariaBaldwin

Not long after, the Living Clearly Method author — who tied the knot with the Saturday Night Live star, 61, in 2012 — gave fans an update on how her mission was going. “Perhaps we are making funny faces … but I do believe we are all actually looking 🏆,” she captioned the snap.

The second photo, which was taken in front of some of the California theme park’s most stunning attractions, also featured Ireland’s longtime boyfriend, Corey Harper.

Following two failed attempts (that we know of), the doting mom of four shared the most adorable pic of her big brood with Mickey Mouse. The entire Baldwin clan could be seen looking straight at the camera and beaming with joy as they posed alongside the iconic Disney character.

“Third time (and Mickey’s pro photographer😂)‘s the charm!!!!” the brunette beauty hilariously wrote alongside the heartwarming photo. Hilaria’s fans couldn’t help but praise the dedicated mama for doing her best to capture her brood’s beauty.

“What a sweet picture of a lovely family,” one fan wrote, while another user echoed, “This family is pure joy!” A third fan chimed in, adding, “Definitely MUCH better. What a great visit.”

We bet Alec — who shares daughter Ireland, 24, with ex-wife Kim Basinger — couldn’t have been happier to have his entire brood of kids all together in one place. The 30 Rock star’s wife previously gushed over the bond she shares with the up-and-coming model and actress as her stepmom.

“Sometimes my language about my biological children does not include her. Because I did not birth her and I never want to disrespect the fact that she has a wonderful mother,” Hilaria once insisted via Instagram while defending their relationship. “But this will never take away from how much I love her, need her in my life, and think that she is one of the best things that has ever happened to me. Please don’t look for trouble where there is none.”

We hope the Baldwins enjoyed the rest of their trip!