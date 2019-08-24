Even though Angelina Jolie was quite emotional leaving her eldest son, Maddox, at college in South Korea, she is focusing on her other kids — as she was spotted enjoying the day at Disneyland.

The 44-year-old was seen at the amusement on Friday, August 23, as four of her children — Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 11 — took in the sights and sounds of the happiest place on earth. The family was joined by two bodyguards, as well as a park guide.

The Oscar winner kept it low-key with an all-black outfit, as she threw on a pair of sunglasses. While Maddox couldn’t join his brothers and sisters during their fun day, the family still plans to visit him soon at school. “Angie is already planning on spending more time there and bringing the rest of the kids,” an insider close to the family exclusively told Closer Weekly.

“She wants Maddox to spread his wings and fly, but she’s also going to miss him terribly. She says Maddox is setting the example for all her children, which is to follow your dreams, take chances, and explore the world,” the source added. So great!

