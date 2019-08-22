She may have just been a proud mom dropping her son Maddox Jolie-Pitt off at college in Asia, but it seems Angelina Jolie will be back as often as possible — and she won’t be making her visits alone.

“Angie is already planning on spending more time there and bringing the rest of the kids,” an insider close to the family exclusively told Closer Weekly. “She wants Maddox to spread his wings and fly, but she’s also going to miss him terribly. She says Maddox is setting the example for all her children, which is to follow your dreams, take chances, and explore the world.”

The new 18-year-old is set to begin his freshman year at Yonsei University in South Korea — where he’ll study biochemistry — and Angelina, 44, couldn’t be thrilled for him. The Maleficent actress was all smiles while bidding farewell to her eldest child and she was even heard admitting, “I’m trying not to cry.”

This is a far-cry from how dad Brad Pitt is reportedly dealing with the big changes Maddox is going through in his life. A source told Us Weekly “Brad won’t be going” to his send-off and he “hasn’t been spending much time with Maddox lately.” Given that fact, “Maddox doesn’t really see himself as Brad’s son.”

Despite this, the source also told the magazine Angelina has encouraged Maddox to “move forward on a new path” with the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor, 55.

Given how well Maddox is doing, it’s no surprise Angelina is in awe of her three boys — including Pax Jolie-Pitt, 15, and Knox Jolie-Pitt, 11. “I could not be prouder of my sons for the men they are becoming, the way they respect their sisters and are respected by them,” she recently told ELLE.

