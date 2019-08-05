College, here he comes! Angelina Jolie‘s oldest child, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, is officially headed to South Korea — specifically Yonsei University — to study biochemistry very soon.

“He got accepted to other universities but chose Yonsei,” People reports. “He has been studying [the] Korean language. He has lessons multiple times a week to prepare.”

The insider tells the mag that the 44-year-old Maleficent actress “will be dropping him off” very soon as classes begin this month. She is “very proud” of Maddox — who turned 18 on Monday, August 5 — but “will miss seeing him as much” once he is gone. Angelina has had a little while to prepare for this since visiting the Asian country last year to look at schools, but it doesn’t help that Maddox has grown up so fast!

The source said the teen is “ready” but also hopes to stay in close contact with his whole family, which includes The Eternals star’s other children with ex-husband Brad Pitt. Maddox is “very close to his siblings” — Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne — and “they all hope to visit.” Lucky for everyone, the family has a house in Cambodia (where Maddox was adopted from in 2002).

While we should certainly be patting Maddox on the back for all that he has achieved and will achieve, we can’t help but give Angelina credit for being a fabulous mother. As the September 2019 ELLE cover star, the mom of six opened up about how happy she is her sons are growing up to be such outstanding gentlemen.

“I could not be prouder of my sons for the men they are becoming, the way they respect their sisters and are respected by them,” the said. As for Angelina’s advice for her daughters, she noted that the best thing they can do for themselves is “develop their minds.”

They should listen to her. After all, their mom is playing a superhero.