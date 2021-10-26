Angelina Jolie’s Cutest Quotes About Motherhood Will Have You Calling Your Own Mom

While she is one of the most famous actresses in the world, Angelina Jolie‘s greatest role has been a mom to her six children — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox. The A-lister’s quotes about motherhood and parenting prove she absolutely adores raising her kids.

Angelina first became a mom when she adopted Maddox from Cambodia in 2002 following his birth on August 5, 2001. Her now-estranged husband, Brad Pitt, started to help raise Angie’s son when they began dating in 2005 after meeting on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

Angie adopted her second child, daughter Zahara, from Ethiopia months after the little one’s birth on January 8, 2005. According to Glamour, the Fight Club actor accompanied the Maleficent actress on her trip to East Africa, although it was still only speculation at this time that the two were romantically involved.

That being said, Brad and Angelina didn’t keep fans guessing about their relationship status for too long. The Salt actress gave birth to their first biological child, Shiloh, in Namibia on May 27, 2006.

If the duo didn’t have their hands full enough with three kids at this point, they decided to adopt another child the following year. Son Pax was born on November 29, 2003, in Vietnam, and the Those Who Wish Me Dead actress and Oklahoma native adopted him in 2007.

Angelina and Brad completed their family when the Girl, Interrupted actress gave birth to their twins — daughter Vivienne and son Knox — on July 12, 2008. Eventually, the parents of six wed in 2014 at the Chateau Miraval in France, but Angelina filed for divorce two years later in August 2016. Their divorce proceedings have been ongoing amid custody disputes.

As far as why the Changeling actress chose to adopt three of her kids, she remains very passionate about the process. “Each is a beautiful way of becoming family. What is important is to speak with openness about all of it and to share. ‘Adoption’ and ‘orphanage’ are positive words in our home,” Angelina told Vogue India in 2020. “With my adopted children, I can’t speak of pregnancy, but I speak with much detail and love about the journey to find them and what it was like to look in their eyes for the first time.”

Scroll on down below to see Angelina’s best quotes on motherhood!