Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Daughter Vivienne Photos

She may be the youngest daughter of exes Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, but Vivienne is of course just as important!

In May 2008, they confirmed to the world that they were expecting twins. On July 12 of that year, Vivienne and her twin brother, Knox, arrived.

Vivienne got to appear on screen alongside the Oscar winner in 2014’s Maleficent, playing a young Princess Aurora. “We think it’s fun for our kids to have cameos and join us on set, but not to be actors. That’s not our goal for Brad and I at all,” Angelina explained Entertainment Weekly. “But the other 3- and 4-year-old [actors] wouldn’t come near me. Big kids thought I was cool, but little kids didn’t like me.”