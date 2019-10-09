Making memories! Angelina Jolie stepped out for another premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil on Wednesday, October 9. The beloved actress had five of her six kids in tow as they accompanied their mama for the highly anticipated premiere in London.

The 46-year-old actress was all smiles as she posed and smiled for pics alongside kids Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Max. Angelina looked absolutely radiant in a white Ralph & Russo Couture gown that featured encrusted diamonds. The movie star’s sweet kids looked just as dashing as their famous mom.

The award-winning actress has been turning these film premieres into family date nights as her sweet kiddos previously joined her for the L.A. event on September 30. Angelina proudly walked the red carpet alongside her brood.

The Lara Croft: Tomb Raider star — who shares her six kids with ex-husband Brad Pitt — appeared even more over the moon when she reunited with eldest son Maddox for the film’s premiere in Tokyo, Japan. Also joined by Zahara, Ang and Maddox were beaming as they hugged and had a great time.

Angelina’s outing at the Tokyo premiere marked the first time the proud mom had seen her son since she dropped him off for college at Yonsei University in South Korea in late August. At the time of his big move, Ang was overheard saying she was “trying not to cry.” Aww!

Even though Maddox venturing out on his own, Angelina hopes her six kids remain just as close. In fact, a source told Closer Weekly that the Mr. and Mrs. Smith actress is already thinking of ways to get her family together in South Korea.

“Angie is already planning on spending more time there and bringing the rest of the kids,” an insider close to the family exclusively told Closer Weekly in late August. “She wants Maddox to spread his wings and fly, but she’s also going to miss him terribly. She says Maddox is setting the example for all her children, which is to follow your dreams, take chances and explore the world.”

It seems these movie premieres are a good way to start spending more time with her kids!

