LOL! Angelina Jolie and Daughter Vivienne Get Pulled By Their Dogs While Walking Them in L.A.

While every other celebrity in Hollywood was getting ready for the 2020 Golden Globes, Angelina Jolie was taking her dogs to the pet groomers with her 11-year-old daughter, Vivienne. The mom of six broke out into laughter once her pups started pulling her and Vivienne by their leashes during their relaxing evening out. Angelina tried her best to keep up with her medium-sized pet but, soon enough, she was also running down the block in Los Angeles.

Vivienne laughed at the whole ordeal while trying to keep up with her mom. Needless to say, the moment was too cute for words!

Angelina shares Vivienne and her siblings — Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, Knox, 11 — with her ex-husband Brad Pitt. The actor recently won a Golden Globe award for his portrayal of the character Cliff Booth in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Even though Angelina wasn’t there to see her former lover win his award, Brad’s first wife, Jennifer Aniston, was.

When he gave his acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor in Any Motion Picture, Jen was caught cheering him on in the audience. How cute! But we don’t know if Angelina would have done the same for Brad.

After they separated in 2016, they went through a long custody battle for their children. However, in December 2018 it finally came to a conclusion. “A custody arrangement was agreed two weeks ago, and has been signed by both parties and the judge,” Angelina’s attorney, Samantha Bley DeJean, said at the time.

Since the agreement, Brad has been spending more time with his kids. In December 2019, he spent Christmas Eve with them. “The younger kids are so grown up already. Christmas Eve with them will be an amazing test, and he’s hoping they go back to their mom with some great memories,” an insider told In Touch right before the holiday. “And the other good news is that it won’t be monitored by the courts, so just Brad and the kids, just like the old days.”

Maybe the next time Vivienne goes to the pet groomers, she’ll bring her father with her.

Scroll below to see pics of Angelina and her daughter walking with their dogs!