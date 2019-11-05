Bye, bye! It’s no secret that Angelina Jolie loves to travel, and the actress recently admitted she is planning on moving overseas at some point in the future — there’s just one obstacle in her way. “I would love to live abroad and will do so as soon as my children are 18,” the 44-year-old actress told Harper’s BAZAAR in an interview published on November 5. “Right now, I’m having to base where their father chooses to live,” she said, referring to her ex Brad Pitt’s home in Los Angeles.

It’s no surprise the Hollywood A-lister would want to take her talents somewhere else since she decided to become a Cambodian citizen and has other homes around the globe. Unfortunately, since her youngest kids are only 11 years old that means Angie has a few more years until she can leave America.

The brunette beauty — who shares Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Vivienne and Knox, both 11, with Brad — gave more details about her upcoming adventures. “My favorite place is somewhere I’ve never been,” she shared. “I like to be dropped into the middle of something new. I enjoy being out of my element. I want the children to grow up in the world — not just learning about it but living it and having friends around the world. Next year, we break ground on a home in Africa.”

The Fight Club alum, 55, and Angelina split in September 2016 after 11 years together. The Hollywood A-listers were involved in a bitter custody battle for quite some time, but they were able to come to an agreement in November 2018.

While Maddox is at college in South Korea, the teenager revealed that he wasn’t on the best terms with his famous father. In a video exclusively obtained by In Touch, a cameraman asked him if Brad would be coming to visit him on campus. “Um, I don’t know about that … what’s happening,” he said. “Whatever happens, happens.” The mom of six decided to make a “concerted effort” to bring Brad and Maddox back together, a source told Us Weekly, but Maddox “hasn’t been receptive.” Unfortunately, if Angie takes the kids with her to another country, Brad won’t be able to bond with their children.

In the end, Angelina is looking forward to what the future has in store for her and encourages others to do something that might scare you. “I think the challenge is to ask yourself what you’ve always wanted to do, and it,” she shared. “Don’t be comfortable with what is generally accepted but find the new. Find your oxygen, your originality, your own voice. Live more fully. Rebel. Resist. Question. Be curious. Explore. Go outside what is comfortable for you. Go and do one thing today you’ve never done before.”

Words to live by, for sure! We hope you don’t leave too soon, Angie.