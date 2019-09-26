He may be known for his hit movies, but Brad Pitt‘s extensive dating history has also earned him a spot as one of our hottest stars. Throughout his decades-long career, the Fight Club actor has been in some of the most high-profile romances Hollywood has ever seen.

But while the whole world (practically) knows about his former relationships with Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie, many seem to forget the long list of women the actor dated before he came across his future first and second ex-wives.

Since becoming a divorced, single dad of six, Brad has been dedicating much of his time to Hollywood and acting. In fact, he spent the majority of 2019 filming Once Upon A Time in Hollywood and Ad Astra. It seems that Brad might be giving love another shot, though, as he was recently linked to jewelry designer Sat Hari Khalsa!

A source close to the star revealed, however, that things between the two aren’t that serious. “Brad’s not in that mind-set,” a source told Us Weekly after the rumored pair were recently spotted at the Silverlake Conservatory of Music Gala. “Sat is very special to him and someone he enjoys spending time with.”

It looks like we’ll have to stay tuned for any updates on the twosome’s speculated relationship!

In the meantime, scroll through the gallery below to see an extensive timeline of Brad’s dating history!