Coming together. Even though Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie may be divorced, it does not mean that some of their kids will not be able to see their father for the holidays.

“It looks like Brad and Angie are finally setting aside their baggage so that some of the kids can spend Christmas time with dad,” a source told In Touch. “Brad’s getting Shiloh and the twins, Knox and Vivienne for part of the holiday.”

The famous ex-pair, who were married from 2014 to 2016, share six children — sons Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, and Knox, 11, and daughters Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and Vivienne, 11. “Brad’s been very patient, he’ll take whatever he can get,” the insider continued. “The younger kids are so grown up already. Christmas Eve with them will be an amazing test, and he’s hoping they go back to their mom with some great memories. And the other good news is that it won’t be monitored by the courts, so just Brad and the kids, just like the old days.”

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

The actor, 55, has even prepared for his little ones arrival. “Brad has always been a fun dad,” the source added. “He’s decorated the house with a tree, snowmen and reindeers, lights and presents [all] wrapped and ready for them to open. He’s planned a tasty menu with some of Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne’s favorite foods. Everything from pizza to Pop-Tarts — with some healthy items too, that they’ll probably avoid.”

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Brad and the Oscar winner, 44, have been coexisting, especially since they’ve gotten better on the coparenting front. “Brad is enjoying spending more time with the kids and things have been improving with the four younger kids,” a source once told Us Weekly.

Holidays are a time to be with family, so it is nice to hear Brad will be seeing his children — and he is of course all about them. “I am quite famously a not-crier. Is that a term? I hadn’t cried in, like, 20 years, and now I find myself, at this latter stage, much more moved — moved by my kids, moved by friends, moved by the news,” the A-lister said during an interview with Interview magazine. “Just moved. I think it’s a good sign. I don’t know where it’s going, but I think it’s a good sign.”

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

We are also hopeful for Brad and his family moving forward!