Wait, You Have How Many Kids?! See 5 Celebrities With the Biggest Families in Hollywood

It’s no secret Eddie Murphy isn’t the only guy in Hollywood whose had a lot of children. To date, the comedian has welcomed 10 kids with five different women and, during a previous appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, he said some people actually find that “sexy.”

“Men kind of look at me like, ‘He’s crazy. How much did that s–t cost?’” he joked. “And women, it’s kind of like, [there’s] something sexy about it. [They think,] ’Eddie Murphy must be doing his thing. Eddie Murphy be getting it in.’” Well, OK then!

During the show, Eddie also revealed he recently became a grandfather for the first time. “It seems OK,” he said. “I like it, I’m happy with it.”

With so many children, you would think the actor might be ready to give up his career in Hollywood to focus on being a stay-at-home dad, but it’s actually the opposite. He’s been working harder than ever to support his big family.

The Nutty Professor star was recently nominated for an award at the 2020 Golden Globes for his performance as comedian Rudy Ray Moore in Netflix’s Dolemite Is My Name. Although he didn’t win, Eddie still enjoyed playing that role more than anything else in the world.

“[He] was this underground comic who bulldogged his way into show business,” the actor explained about his character on Ellen. “He wanted to be in movies, he wanted to make records, so he did it all himself out of his pocket and sold this stuff out of his trunk and made these movies. And he got this cult following.”

“I’ve always been a big fan of his and I’m just over-the-moon to be telling this story and get people to know about him because he was extraordinary,” Eddie added. “It’s so funny. It’s an inspirational story.”

What a guy!

Scroll below to see a few celebrities who, like Eddie, have some of the largest families in Hollywood!