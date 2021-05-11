Angelina Jolie‘s journey as a mom has been filled with some ups and downs, but that doesn’t take away from how “lucky” she feels to have her six kids in her life. The Maleficent star spoke about what a blessing motherhood has been, gushing her children — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox — are the best thing that could’ve ever happened to her.

“We’re such a team so I am very, very lucky,” the 45-year-old said during an interview on E!’s Daily Pop on Monday, May 10, noting she doesn’t really stress about her kiddos considering she trusts them so much. “I’m always the one who worries, but I don’t worry about them. They’re cool people.”

Shutterstock

Angelina shares her big family with her ex-husband Brad Pitt. The Lara Croft: Tomb Raider alum and the Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood actor, 57, started dating in 2005 and wed in 2014. However, the exes called it quits just two years later in 2016, and since their split, Angelina and Brad have endured an extremely tumultuous relationship amid their ongoing divorce.

It may be a difficult road, but the Mr. and Mrs. Smith actress is confident in the way she raised her kids. “I have six very capable children,” Angie gushed, adding Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox always “take care” of her.

“Of course, you wake up and you just feel like, ‘I’ve got to make sure they’re OK. I’ve got to make sure they’re mentally OK,'” she explained. “But honestly, I think a few years ago it switched and they’re thinking, ‘I’ve got to make sure mom’s OK.'”

It certainly hasn’t been a walk in the park for Angelina, who is still working to officially settle her divorce from the Fight Club alum. In March 2021, Closer confirmed via documents filed by Angelina that state she has “proof and authority in support” of alleged domestic violence. The news comes as the two are still working to settle a custody agreement in regard to their children.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Despite the divorce drama, Angelina is 100 percent focused on the well-being of her family. The Girl, Interrupted star’s famous father, Jon Voight, praised the mother of six for being a dedicated parent amid the messy circumstances.

“Well, she’s a good mom I’ll tell you that,” the Midnight Cowboy actor exclusively told Closer Weekly in February 2019. “She is very loving to the kids and very much there with them, always there with them although she has a busy life. She doesn’t miss any opportunity to inquire into their lives and help them every step of the way. So I’m very proud of her.”