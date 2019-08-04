Dog lovers! Angelina Jolie loves hanging out with her kids, and that was the case once again, as she was spotted with her daughter Vivienne — they even brought the family dog along!

The 44-year-old was spotted out and about with her youngest daughter, 11, and their dog. The Oscar winner was seen in a long, beige shirt, matched with some brown flats, and a dark-colored purse. She also threw on some shades to keep a low-profile. Vivienne also went the casual route, as the duo took their dog to a pet store.

The Girl Interrupted actress shares Vivienne and five other kids — Maddox, 17, Zahara, 14, Pax, 15, Shiloh, 13, and Knox, 11 — with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. The pair tied the knot in 2014, before parting way in 2016. However, now that the custody battle has wrapped up between the Hollywood heavyweights, they both are focusing on their children.

“[Angelina’s] focus is 100 percent on her children, and they love it,” a source told In Touch. “She’s never been more relaxed and at ease. It’s like she’s a whole new person. Angie knows how blessed she is to be able to show her kids the world. Her hope is that they grow up to be caring individuals who want to make the world a better place.” So amazing!

