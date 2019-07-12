It seems like just yesterday when Angelina Jolie gave birth to her and ex-husband Brad Pitt‘s twins, Knox Jolie-Pitt and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, in 2008. Fast-forward to present day and the brother-sister duo is all grown up. In fact, Knox and Vivienne are celebrating their 11th birthday on Friday, July 12 — can you believe it?!

Throughout the years, fans have loved watching Angelina, 44, and Brad — who are also parents to kids Maddox, 17; Pax, 15; Zahara, 14; and Shiloh, 13 — raise their kids. From Hollywood diaper days to prestigious red carpet events with their beautiful mama, it’s easy to assume Vivienne and Knox haven’t missed a beat while growing up in the spotlight.

In honor of their 11th birthday, scroll down below to see how much Knox and Vivienne have grown up through the years!