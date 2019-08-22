Looks like Brad Pitt won’t be carrying any mini-fridges or storage crates on college move-in day. Brad’s eldest child, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, is off to his freshman year, but looks like his dad isn’t welcome in his dorm room. Us Weekly reported on Wednesday, August 21, that an insider close to the Jolie-Pitt fam said that the studly actor was not invited to help his ex Angelina Jolie bring Maddox, 18, to school: “Brad won’t be going.”

The source also disclosed that the Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood star, 55, was the last to learn about his son’s decision to attend South Korea’s Yonsei University before the news went public.

It doesn’t appear that the two are very close or ever have been. “Brad hasn’t been spending much time with Maddox lately,” the source shared. “Maddox doesn’t really see himself as Brad’s son,” another source added. Although they have drifted apart, the source shared that Angelina, 44, has encouraged Maddox to reconcile with his father and “move forward on a new path with Brad.”

The movie stars split in 2016 and it’s quite possible Maddox sided with his mom in the divorce, but, of course, we don’t know for sure. Angelina raised the college-bound boy by herself for many years. The mother-son duo have a very special connection. “Maddox is extra special to Angie because he’s her first,” an insider told In Touch. “She can’t believe how quickly he’s grown up. She’s really going to miss him.”

Maddox is the eldest of the Jolie-Pitt brood and was adopted from Cambodia at 7 months old in November 2001. At the time, Angelina was still with Billy Bob Thornton although she adopted the child alone. Once Brad came into the picture in 2004, he later adopted Maddox and Angelina’s other child Zahara, 14, in 2006. Together, the iconic couple adopted Pax, 15, from Vietnam in 2007, and had three biological children together: Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11. There is no word if the rest of the Jolie-Pitt clan will be helping Maddox pack his bags or if they share the same contempt for their father.