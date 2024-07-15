George Clooney and Amal Clooney's Relationship Timeline

Remember when George Clooney was one of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood? That all changed when he met and fell in love with wife Amal Clooney. Since the iconic Descendants star and the Lebanese-British lawyer became a couple in 2013, they continue to prove true love exists.

Prior to falling heads over heels for Amal, George was married to Talia Balsam. The Up in the Air actor and the No Strings Attached actress were together from 1989 to 1993. Following their divorce, George made his iconic acting career his No. 1 priority for nearly two decades before crossing paths with the human rights activist.

After walking down the aisle together in 2014, the couple took a few years to themselves to focus on their marriage and careers. Then they experienced parenthood for the first time when they welcomed twins Alexander and Ella in 2017.