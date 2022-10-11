Hollywood pals Julia Roberts and George Clooney have created a lifetime of memories while working together over the years. The Ticket to Paradise costars revealed an incredibly awkward moment they shared on the set of their latest film involving George’s wife, Amal Clooney.

During an interview on Today on Monday, October 10 to promote the romantic comedy, the longtime friends were asked about whether or not it was “awkward” for their characters to kiss. “It is when my wife and kids come by to visit,” the Hollywood hunk revealed. Julia, 54, agreed with the dad of two, who shares twins Alexander and Ella with the human rights activist.

“I mean it was the first day they came to visit,” she added about their kiss on the set of the film while portraying divorced parents David and Georgia Cotton. “It’s like, ‘Papa, oh, Auntie Juju.’ It’s like — ‘Get ’em out, get ’em out!'”

“It’s really bad,” he added. “‘What are you doing, Papa? What is that?'”

Julia, who wed her husband, Danny Moder, in 2002, is a mom to three children: Hazel, Phinnaeus and Henry. The Oscar winner confessed that sharing a smooch with George, 61, was like “kissing your best friend.” Their funny comments were all in good fun as she teased more collaborations together in the future, joking that the filmmaker “can’t live without me on screen.”

The duo previously worked together in 2001’s Ocean’s Eleven, 2002’s Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, 2004’s Ocean’s Twelve and 2016’s Money Monster. They have long been praised for their dynamic acting chops in films of all genres. George made another shocking confession about his kiss with Julia in a September 2022 interview with the New York Times prior to the movie’s release.

“Yeah. I told my wife, ‘It took 80 takes,’” he quipped. “She was like, ‘What the hell?’”

The Steel Magnolias actress clarified that their hilarious banter stood in the way of getting the scene done in one take.

“It took 79 takes of us laughing and then the one take of us kissing,” she revealed.

As two of Hollywood’s frequent collaborators, the pair admitted they find it funny that some fans think they have actually been married to each other before.

“We have a friendship that people are aware of, and we’re going into it as this divorced couple,” Julia explained about the project. “Half of America probably thinks we are divorced, so we have that going for us.”