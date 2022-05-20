Julia Roberts became America’s Sweetheart when she won audiences hearts in 1990’s Pretty Woman. More than three decades later, she’s still such a stunner in her mid-50s, with a face that doesn’t seem to age, and a long, lean figure with those famous legs. But has Julia undergone any cosmetic procedures to help her keep looking so incredibly youthful?

In 2012, the Notting Hill star admitted to getting Botox but said that she was unhappy with the results. “I tried the Botox one time and was permanently surprised for a couple [of] months. It was not a cute look for me,” she told Access Online.

Julia added that she didn’t begrudge other celebrities who went under the knife. “It’s whatever works for the person,” she told the outlet. “I don’t want to judge somebody who can’t turn their head or move their lips. I don’t know — if you want your chin on your forehead, I’m not one to judge. If that’s going to bring you joy, I’m all for it.”

Two years prior, Julia said that she hoped to see what a more mature version of her looked like before she considered plastic surgery. “It’s unfortunate that we live in such a panicked, dysmorphic society where women don’t even give themselves a chance to see what they’ll look like as older persons. I want to have some idea of what I’ll look like before I start cleaning the slates,” she confessed to Elle.

“I want my kids to know when I’m pissed, when I’m happy, and when I’m confounded. Your face tells a story … and it shouldn’t be a story about your drive to the doctor’s office,” the icon added.

The Oscar winner’s visage is so gorgeous that she was named Lancôme’s global ambassador for beauty and fragrance products in 2009. She is still with the brand as of 2022.

In 2014, Julia confessed to avoiding getting a facelift and that the French cosmetics company would have to accept her as she ages. “By Hollywood standards, I guess I’ve already taken a big risk in not having had a facelift. But I’ve told Lancôme that I want to be an aging model, so they have to keep me for at least five more years until I’m over 50,” Julia told the Mail on Sunday’s You magazine.

