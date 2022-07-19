Julia Roberts Enjoys Beach Vacations All Over the World! See Her Best Bikini Photos

Pretty Woman actress Julia Roberts is an expert when it comes to putting together the perfect looks to wear to the beach. Her husband, Danny Moder, absolutely loves surfing and spending time with the Oscar winner by the ocean. Julia’s bikini photos and swimsuit snaps are nothing short of fabulous!

Julia did have a famous bikini scene in the 2007 film Charlie Wilson’s War. She was four months pregnant with her youngest son, Henry, while shooting. She portrayed Joanne Herring in the biographical drama which also starred Tom Hanks, Amy Adams and Philip Seymour Hoffman. During the iconic scene, she emerged from the pool in a colorful bikini and chic sunglasses.

The Georgia native is also a mom to twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, whom she welcomed with the cinematographer in 2004. Julia and Danny tied the knot two years before they became parents and have been gushing over each other ever since. They absolutely love spending time together in some of the world’s most beautiful travel destinations.

The lovebirds have vacationed everywhere from the beaches of Italy to Australia and Hawaii. Danny often shares photos taken during his surfing adventures. Julia and the kids enjoy taking strolls along the beach while watching him catch the waves. One thing that has remained consistent over the years is Julia’s incredible beachside style.

In June 2022, the mom of three was spotted filming a beach scene for the Netflix film Leave the World Behind with costar Ethan Hawke. She showed off her long legs in a pair of daisy dukes and a green one-piece swimsuit. The beauty wore a loose blue shirt as a coverup while on set and finished off the look with sunglasses and a sunhat.

Much like their famous mom, Hazel, Phinnaeus and Henry have all developed their own fashion aesthetics.

“Probably Finn is the most fashion-oriented,” she told People in April 2017. “Hazel has just a natural style and Henry has a real, kind of athletic style.”

Julia has turned heads with her flawless red carpet looks since beginning her acting career in the late ‘80s. The Erin Brockovich actress dished out one huge lesson she learned during her path to fame.

​​”You have to wear what you like and not what you get talked into!” she told W Magazine in September 2017.

