Julia Roberts just gets better with age. The actress is in Australia shooting her latest movie and looked like the ultimate beach babe in a hot-pink one-piece while spending the day with her family frolicking in Sydney’s ocean waters.

The 54-year-old’s amazing 44-inch-long legs — made famous during the bathtub scene in 1990’s Pretty Woman — looked incredible as she soaked in the sun on Christmas Eve. Julia looked so fit and toned in the plunging, halter-style swimsuit that featured a conservative low-cut hipline in these photos.

At one point, Julia posed with her hands just above her hips, showing off her trim waist. She wore her hair pulled back in a low messy bun while adding dark sunglasses to protect her eyes from the bright Austral summer rays. The Runaway Bride star always loves a touch of jewelry, as she rocked a circular pendant on a delicate gold chain around her neck.

Julia has been Down Under since October and has definitely been making the most of the spring into summer weather. She sported a golden tan that made her swimwear’s shade of pink absolutely pop. Her skin showed tan lines from a previous outfit that had a halter-neck style.

The Notting Hill star was all smiles as the actress was joined by her husband, Danny Moder, and their children, twins Phinnaeus and Hazel, 17, and Henry, 14, for their day at the beach.

Julia and Danny managed to find some alone time, strolling down the beach together and even packing on some PDA. The two stopped for a passionate hug along the sand, showing how their nearly 20 year marriage is just as strong as ever. The family’s getaway to Sydney for the holidays came during a break in Julia’s latest movie project.

The Oscar winner has been in Queensland for the past two months to shoot her latest rom-com, Ticket To Paradise, alongside her close friend and frequent costar George Clooney. The two play a divorced couple who fly to Bali to stop the wedding of their daughter to a man she fell head over heels for after a brief romance. The same thing happened to Julia and George’s characters 25 years earlier, and they’re determined not to let history repeat itself. Filming is taking place in the picturesque Whitsunday Islands the near the Great Barrier Reef in place of Bali.