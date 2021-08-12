Julia Roberts flaunted her gorgeous figure during a rare outing with her husband, Danny Moder, and their three kids. The Pretty Woman star was spotted rocking a purple swimsuit while enjoying an outing on a massive yacht in Positano, Italy, on Wednesday, August 11.

The 53-year-old Oscar winner was all smiles as she was photographed aboard the luxury boat, according to pics obtained by Daily Mail. Though Julia traded in her usual red carpet ensemble for a simple one-piece and jean shorts, the Notting Hill alum looked beautiful as always. She also tied her hair up in a bun and accompanied her fashion statement with sunglasses.

Courtesy of Danny Moder/Instagram

During their outing, the Erin Brockovich actress could be seen taking in the beautiful sights of the Amalfi Coast with her husband, 52, and their children: 16-year-old twins Hazel Moder and Phinnaeus Moder, as well as their youngest, 14-year-old Henry Moder.

The Mexican cinematographer, who donned a white T-shirt and shorts, watched in amazement as their kiddos jumped into the water and basked in the beautiful blue ocean. Danny later stripped down to his bathing suit, showing off his six-pack abs, before taking a plunge into the Mediterranean Ocean himself.

At one point, Julia and her handsome beau were spotted sharing a sweet kiss. The Wonder star and Danny looked so in love as they snuck in a quick smooch, which doesn’t come as a surprise considering the two just celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary in July.

Maintaining their marriage over the last nearly two decades hasn’t been a walk in the park for Julia and Danny, but they know every relationship has its ups and downs. For the Eat Pray Love alum, nothing can ever change the fact that Danny is her “favorite human.”

Courtesy of Julia Roberts/Instagram

“He truly, to this day, to this minute,” Julia gushed to Gwyneth Paltrow during an episode of the star’s “Goop” podcast in November 2018. “We just really, really like each other, and we just enjoy each other’s company.”

After being married for the last 19 years, Julia and Danny “truly feel like soulmates,” an insider exclusively told Closer in June. “The chemistry between them is crucial,” the source continued, noting the spark is still there. “After all this time, Julia still finds Danny incredibly sexy, and he adores her still.”