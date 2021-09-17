Always a Pretty Woman! Julia Roberts‘ gorgeous legs helped her rise to fame in the iconic 1990 rom-com and are still looking so long and toned all these years later. She showed off her incredible gams as the 53-year-old shot a glamorous Lancôme ad in Paris, which can be seen in these photos.

Julia looked so stunning, wearing a plunging black evening gown with a billowing long skirt that featured a short hem in the front to show off her amazing legs. She wore small black ankle booties as she strode through the set in the City of Light.

The Wonder star eventually made her way to the bow of a boat that cruised along the Seine River. Her film crew could be seen capturing Julia gazing out toward the Parisian sites in her stunning gown, which featured a long-sleeved glittering black top with a black lapel.

Julia’s back to wearing her hair in a sandy blonde shade with lighter highlights, after going back to her famed red locks. The actress likes to change up the color of her tresses, and her current hue looks sensational on the star. Julia’s longtime hair guru Serge Normant appeared to be there on set, perfecting her famed locks for the commercial shoot.

The Homecoming star is now in her 11th year repping the French cosmetics and fragrance brand. She signed with Lancôme in December 2009, with her first assignment coming in the promotion of their Defenicils cosmetic line. “Her exceptional talent, her radiance and her strong commitments perfectly echo Lancômes values,” President Youcef Nabi told WWD upon landing Julia as their global ambassador.

Over the course of her contract, Julia has been the face of each new perfume launch by the company. The exception being Zendaya, who has fronted their Idôle fragrance campaign since 2019 as it is targeted toward a younger consumer set.

While fans eagerly await the results of Julia’s newest Lancôme ad, she can next be seen on the new Starz series Gaslit opposite Sean Penn. The political thriller is described on IMDB as: “A modern take on the 1970s political Watergate scandal centering on untold stories and forgotten characters of the time.” It is based off the narrative Slow Burn podcast.