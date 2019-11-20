Julia Roberts Steps Out After Workout Wearing Casual Clothes, No Makeup and a Big Smile

No makeup, no problem! Julia Roberts stepped out with a big smile on her face and dressed casually as she left a workout class in Malibu, California, on Thursday, November 14. If only we all looked this fresh after working up a sweat!

The Erin Brockovich star was dressed down in a baggy green sweatshirt, dark sweatpants, pink and white Vans sneakers and a cool pair of sunglasses. She had her hands full with a big metal water bottle, cell phone and pair of socks.

Now we know how Julia gets those amazing legs of hers — by attending Pilates classes whenever she has downtime.

For her 52nd birthday on October 28, Julia shared a photo to social media in which she is rocking a cowgirl-chic look. “52. Yeehaw,” the TK star captioned the selfie alongside emojis of a cake and a woman dancing in a red dress.

That isn’t the only thing Julia has celebrated recently, though. Over the summer, the Oscar winner took to Instagram to celebrate her 17th wedding anniversary to husband Daniel Moder. “💖17 Years💖 #TheWheelieKingsWife,” she sweetly captioned a photo in which she is wearing a T-shirt featuring her man popping a wheelie while riding a bike.

During nearly two decades as an A-list couple, Julia and Danny, 50, have welcomed three beautiful children together — 14-year-old twins, daughter Hazel and son Phinnaeus Moder, as well as 12-year-old son, Henry Moder. Prior to tying the knot with Danny in 2002, Julia was married to singer Lyle Lovett for two years between 1993 and 1995.

When she isn’t keeping fit in the gym, we’re sure Julia spends time with her pal Richard Gere as often as possible. The two — who costarred in 1990’s Pretty Woman and 1999’s Runaway Bride — have maintained a close friendship throughout the years despite never actually getting together. Instead, they enjoy double dates with their spouses.

“Julia was still dating bad boys back then, and Richard wasn’t bad enough!” a source once joked to Closer Weekly, adding that it’s likely the they regret “the timing never added up romantically for them.” That said, the insider believes they would definitely consider having an onscreen reunion “if the right opportunity presented itself.”

Scroll down to see photos of a smiling Julia radiating that post-workout glow!