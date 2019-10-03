Age-defying! Julia Roberts teamed up with Italian fashion brand, Calzedonia, for quite the photoshoot, which reminded us all just how ravishing the actress still!

The Erin Brockovich star — who has appeared in numerous classic films — once again is turning heads in this new shoot, which includes her showing off her impressive legs all while wearing a pastel pink blazer dress. Julia also wore a pair of printed tights, matched up with some ankle boots. And let’s not forget that the Oscar winner also put her iconic curls on display.

While it has been decades since Julia broke into the industry in a big way — which led her to become Hollywood’s highest-paid actress — she once revealed that she “never felt pressure” to perform once that title was attached to her. “All the salaries in those days where there was just a lot of money to be spent making films — in a comical way, I thought, OK, sure, this is ridiculous, but I’ll be part of this party,” the A-lister told actress Patricia Arquette during Variety‘s Actors on Actors series. In fact, Julia believes she was following in icon Barbra Streisand‘s footsteps on the way to closing the gender gap.

“I’m just walking in a path that Barbra Streisand has hacked out with a machete, so to be the gardener that’s picking some weeds that have come up since these incredible women before me have made a path for all of us to be artists in our own right — it was nice to feel that I had a little puzzle piece to that,” the Hollywood star explained to the outlet.

Julia — who has been an inspiration to many young actors — hasn’t been appearing in many films these days, but she did have an important reason for that. “I saw some really great actors that I admired what they were doing. And then there were a few movies that I thought, ‘Why is she in that movie? She’s better than that narrative,” she explained. “I just had this instinct to stop doing anything if it didn’t feel that passionate.”

Scroll on down below to see more of Julia during her incredible photoshoot!