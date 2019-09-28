Actress Julia Roberts wears many hats — a loving mom of three to kids (Hazel, Henry and Phinnaeus), a beloved wife to husband Daniel Moder and a great sibling to older sister Lisa Roberts Gillan and younger brother Eric Roberts.

Even though it may seem like Julia has it all, she actually doesn’t. In February 2014, her half-sister, Nancy, died of an apparent drug overdose. She was only 37 years old at the time of her death.

“It’s just heartbreak,” Julia previously told the Wall Street Journal. “You don’t want anything bad to happen to anyone, but there are so many tragic, painful, inexplicable things in the world. But [as with] any situation of challenge and despair, we must find a way, as a family.”

Nancy’s death was extremely hard on everyone. It took awhile before her loved ones could even begin to talk about what had happened. “It’s only been 20 days. There aren’t words to explain what any of us have been through in these last 20 days,” Julia said. “It’s so hard to formulate a sentence about it outside the weepy huddle of my family.”

When Nancy died, her family released a statement about her death and in it they revealed just how sad they were to not have her with them.

“It is with deep sadness that the family of Nancy Motes … confirms that she was found dead in Los Angeles yesterday of an apparent drug overdose,” the statement read. “There is no official report from the Coroner’s office yet. The family is both shocked and devastated.”

Julia hasn’t only dealt with drug addiction through her half-sister, Nancy, but also her brother, Eric. According to Vanity Fair, Eric would abuse cocaine and marijuana.

“You’d arrive [on the set] in the morning, and they’d send you to the prop truck, where there’d be bowls of cocaine,” The Dark Knight star said. “Everybody from executives to craft service was doing cocaine. I was doing it to the point where my wife said, ‘It’s me or the coke.’ I did all the psychotropics. I got myself arrested [in 1987 for possession of pot and cocaine and resisting arrest]. I went back to pot. I’ve been a pothead all my life, with several sober breaks I refer to as binge sobriety.”

Thank goodness Eric got the help he needs and is doing well now.

