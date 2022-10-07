Film icon Julia Roberts married Danny Moder in 2002, years after her first marriage to Lyle Lovett came to an end. The Steel Magnolias actress and the cinematographer decided to start a family together after tying the knot. Keep scrolling for an update on if the pair are still together.

How Did Julia Roberts and Danny Moder Meet?

Julia and Danny met in true Hollywood fashion on a film set. He was working as a cameraman on The Mexican, the 2001 movie in which she starred alongside Brad Pitt. They were both in other relationships at the time. The Oscar winner was dating Benjamin Bratt, and the entertainment mogul was married to his first wife, Vera Steimberg.

Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock

Soon after they met, Julia called it quits on her relationship with Benjamin in 2001 after four years of dating. Danny was officially divorced from the makeup artist in 2002. That same year, he wed the Pretty Woman actress in a private ceremony at her ranch in Taos, New Mexico. She described the bliss after meeting and marrying Danny in a November 2018 interview on Gwyneth Paltrow‘s Goop podcast.

“I think that first kind of real … ‘seismic shift’ was meeting Danny,” Julia said about her marriage at the time. “Getting married to Danny. That was the first, like, my life will never be the same in the most incredible, indescribable way … He truly, to this day, to this minute, is just my favorite human.”

Are Julia Roberts and Danny Moder Still Together?

There is no shortage of love between Julia and Danny. The lovebirds are still together and have cemented their status as one of Hollywood’s longest-running couples. In July 2022, they celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary. Julia posted a throwback photo from their wedding to show love to her hubby and mark their marriage milestone.

The longtime couple has also collaborated together on multiple projects over the years. He earned an Emmy nomination for his cinematography work on The Normal Heart. Julia starred in the 2014 HBO film in a performance that blew her spouse away.

“It was a challenging role,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in August 2014. “It wasn’t a sexy role, but, wow, what she brought to it, I was really impressed.”

How Many Children Do They Have?

In May 2004, the duo announced that Julia was pregnant with twins. They welcomed their first two children, son Phinnaeus and daughter Hazel, on November 28, 2004. In December 2006, the doting parents shared the news that they were expecting their third child together. Their youngest son, Henry, arrived on June 18, 2007.

The Ocean’s Eleven star and the California native love spending time with their little ones and watching them grow up. Julia opened up about how she was really feeling about sending her twins off to college.

“I mean, it makes me a little lightheaded,” she confessed in an April 2022 interview with Extra. “You say that, I mean, I’m completely excited for them. It’s really thrilling, and I wasn’t lucky enough to have a college experience. And so, to see how it’s happening for them is really fascinating. And yeah, I’m just, I’m excited for them.”