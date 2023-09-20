Julia Roberts and Daughter Hazel's Cutest Photos Together

Julia Roberts and Her Look-Alike Daughter Hazel Are Twinning! See Their Cutest Photos Together

Julia Roberts might have an Academy Award winner in the making on her hands! The Steel Magnolias actress’ only daughter, Hazel, is truly her mini-me.

Julia shares Hazel with her husband, Danny Moder, whom she married in 2002. Hazel was born to the couple in 2004 alongside her twin brother, Phinnaeus. The Gaslit star and the cinematographer welcomed their youngest child, Henry, in 2007.

Scroll below to see Julia and Hazel’s cutest photos together over the years.