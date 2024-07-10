At 56, Julia Roberts looks incredible. In a January interview with British Vogue, the Oscar winner was asked about the secret to eternal youth. “Good genes, leading a life that is fulfilling, and I have said this — and I say it usually as kind of a joke — but I do believe in the love of a good man,” she shared. “I believe that my husband loves me and cares for me in a way that makes me feel deeply, deeply happy.”

Six months later, her marriage is on the brink. Julia and Danny Moder marked their 22nd wedding anniversary on July 4, but their long union is facing challenges that aren’t going away, a source reveals. “One of her biggest concessions recently was moving the family from San Francisco [where they bought a home in 2020] back to Malibu,” says a source.

The couple sold the $11 million property last fall to appease the cinematographer, 55, “who missed his surfing and industry connections. But things don’t look so great now that they’ve settled back into the LA way of life. She’s doing her thing, he’s doing his. They’re living separate lives. They even have multiple houses and often live apart.”

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder Are at a Crossroads

According to the source, Danny is hanging with his beach buddies and film contacts again while Julia is going full-steam on her career. “It used to be that she would do a movie here and there,” says the source, but now that their kids — twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 19, and son Henry, 17 — are older and more independent, and with Julia and Danny facing an empty nest soon, “she’s looking to pile on more work.”

More than 30 years after becoming a movie star, Julia is still on top. Her last two big movie projects — 2022’s Ticket to Paradise with George Clooney and 2023’s Leave the World Behind, which was produced by Barack and Michelle Obama — were radically different but both giant successes.

“It’s given Julia an extra level of clout to have starred in one of the biggest rom-coms of the past 10 years and then Netflix’s biggest movie of 2023 back-to-back,” notes the source. “Julia’s on fire, but her work is all-consuming and her marriage is suffering.”

This next phase of her life with Danny is critical. “They’ve been through a lot of ups and downs over the years,” says the source. “The hope is that they can find some kind of balance again between her professional and personal life. When it comes down to it, she doesn’t want her marriage to fail — nor does he.”