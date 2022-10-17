Since 1975, Good Morning America has dominated the ABC lineup with its extensive coverage and well-loved anchors. Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and more broadcasters have become favorites on the Emmy-winning program. The whopping net worths of all of the show’s popular hosts will blow you away.

Robin made her debut as a contributor on Good Morning America in 1995. She officially became a news anchor on the show in 2002. In April 2022, the Alabama native celebrated her milestone 20-year anniversary on the series.

“Every day, I feel incredibly blessed to work alongside the entire Good Morning America team and my ABC colleagues,” she told E! News at the time. “It is a profound responsibility and deep joy to earn the trust of viewers and to have the opportunity to share stories that have informed and connected us all these last 20 years.”



It is no surprise that Robin has amassed quite a fortune from her time as a news reporter. The former ESPN sportscaster has also authored several books and guest-hosted Jeopardy! after the death of Alex Trebek. Longtime fans and viewers lent their support to Robin when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007. Years after going into remission, she was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder that required a bone marrow transplant in 2012.



“People are always saying and asking about what these 20 years mean to me and want to talk about all that I have given and all that I have done,” she said in an interview on Good Morning America in April 2022. “I can’t even begin to describe what it has done for me and what it has given me — life.”



George, much like Robin, has become one of the most popular faces on ABC since officially joining Good Morning America in 2009. The former political advisor worked under the Clinton administration before appearing on This Week as a correspondent in 2002. After becoming the official host of the program that same year, ABC viewers became increasingly familiar with the Massachusetts native.



Since making his Good Morning America debut, George has appeared in shows like House of Cards and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. The TV host, who wed actress Ali Wentworth in 2001, is grateful for his time on the program working alongside Robin. He celebrated 13 years of cohosting with her in October 2022.



“I’m proud,” he told AP News about the big milestone. “It’s been a great run. Robin has been a joy to work with. We’ve had a lot of fun and great success and covered a lot of consequential things. It’s been an incredible experience.”

Keep scrolling to see the net worths of the Good Morning America hosts.