Good Morning America alum Amy Robach is a mom of two. During her marriage to her first husband, Tim McIntosh, the talk show personality welcomed daughters Ava and Annalise “Annie” McIntosh. Scroll below to get to know her kids.

Who Is Amy Robach’s Eldest Daughter, Ava McIntosh?

Amy and Tim were married from 1996 to 2008. The former couple welcomed Ava in 2002. Annie arrived four years later. After their split, the newscaster moved on and found love with her second husband, Andrew Shue. Amy married the Melrose Place actor in 2010 and became a stepmom to his three sons, Nathaniel, Aidan and Wyatt, from his marriage to Jennifer Hageney.

“We’ve been described as the Brady Bunch,” Amy told Us Weekly in June 2017 of her blended family, adding, “We don’t have an Alice. That’s my biggest complaint.”

Courtesy of Amy Robach/Instagram

The Michigan native also explained how her daughters reacted to finding out she was famous.

“I don’t think they’ve thought about it that much,” Amy confessed. “The beautiful thing about kids is that they’re the center of their own universe. Ava and Annie will call me while I’m doing my newscast. I’m like, ‘Guys, I’m a little busy between the hours of 7 and 9.’ For them, it doesn’t seem like anything out of the ordinary. It’s exciting but I also think it’s a slight burden because you don’t want to be treated any differently.”

Ava is a musician who announced that she was working on her debut album, A Place To Come Home To, in February 2023. She often performs at the music venue The Bitter End in New York City.

Who Is Amy Robach’s Youngest Daughter, Annalise ‘Annie’ McIntosh?

Ava became a big sister when Annie was born to Amy and Tim in 2006. The youngster posts photos from her family vacations and fun days with her friends on her Instagram account. She is also still close to her stepdad and stepsiblings following Amy and Andrew’s split.

In November 2022, Amy was spotted cozying up to her GMA costar T.J. Holmes in NYC. That month, the reporter sold the NYC home she once shared with Andrew and the kids, Closer confirmed at the time. Amy and T.J. have since been photographed packing on PDA on several trips together following their official departure from GMA in January 2023.

Annie recently spent some time with Andrew and Nathaniel, sharing a photo from their get-together on her Instagram Story in March 2023. She also showed support for Nathaniel’s latest project, Sense, by posting a promotional image for the film on her Instagram Story that same month.