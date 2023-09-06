Amy Robach Has Kept a Low Profile Since Leaving ‘GMA’: Rare Photos of the Host Amid TV Hiatus

Amy Robach has been keeping a low profile since she was officially ousted from Good Morning America in January 2023. The newscaster has only stepped out on rare occasions for public outings as she continues her romance with former costar T.J. Holmes.

At the start of their relationship, Amy and T.J. were still legally married to their respective partners, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig. They both ended up filing for divorce from their spouses after they were spotted getting cozy at an NYC bar in November 2022.

Scroll below to see photos of Amy’s rare outings amid her TV hiatus.