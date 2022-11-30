Good Morning America personality T.J. Holmes has been married to wife Marilee Fiebig for more than a decade. Keep scrolling to learn about Marilee and her relationship with the journalist.

Who Is T.J. Holmes’ Wife, Marilee Fiebig?

Marilee is an immigration lawyer who has also served as the Chief Diversity Officer for Save the Children since June 2021.

A native to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Marilee moved to America with her family when she was just 5 years old.

She practiced immigration law for over a decade before she transitioned to a corporate career. Her first corporate job was a Chief of Staff at Roc Nation before she took on the role with Save the Children.

According to her Instagram account, the Africa native is also on the Board of Trustees Board of Trustees for the Brooklyn Independent Middle School and serves as a mentor for Unlock Her Potential.

How Long Have T.J. Holmes and Marilee Fiebig Been Married?

Marilee and T.J. tied the knot on March 1, 2010, during a ceremony in Memphis, Tennessee. The couple welcomed their only child together, daughter Sabine, in January 2013.

How Many Times Has T.J. Holmes Been Married?

Before his marriage to Marilee, the former CNN journalist was married to Amy Ferson until their divorce in 2007. The ex-couple share son Jaiden Holmes and daughter Brianna Holmes​.

Is T.J. Holmes Having an Affair With ‘GMA’ Coanchor Amy Robach?

On November 30, Daily Mail published photos of T.J. and his GMA coanchor Amy Robach looking cozy on several occasions spent at a New York City bar, during a romantic weekend in upstate New York and during an Uber ride.

“Everyone knows that Amy and T.J. have been close friends for a long time now, running together and even socializing as a foursome with each other’s spouses,” a source told the outlet about their suspected budding romance.

Mega Agency

Insiders added that T.J. and Amy’s close friendship reportedly turned romantic in June when they were in London filming the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee for ABC. The pair have worked together on GMA since 2020, with their friendship often being highlighted during different segments. Neither party has confirmed if they are romantically involved or just close friends. However, Amy last posted about her husband in July 2022 on Instagram and has since been spotted without her wedding ring.

While T.J. is married to Marilee, Amy has been married to Andrew Shue since 2010.

Reps for T.J. and Amy did not immediately respond to Closer‘s request for comment.