Amy Robach’s ex-husband Andrew Shue is dating her boyfriend T.J. Holmes’ ex-wife Marilee Fiebig, according to multiple sources who spoke to Page Six.

The Melrose Place alum and the immigration lawyer have been dating for six months, per the report. The news ​comes more than a year after Robach, 50, and Holmes, 46, went public with their own evolving romance. They both finalized their divorces from Shue, 56, and Fiebig, 46, respectively, in the subsequent months.

“It turned into something else, and they’re connected over their values,” a source told the outlet of how Shue and Fiebig’s relationship came to be. “It’s bigger than the affair now.”

Sources also told the outlet that Shue and Fiebig have “moved on” from the drama surrounding Robach and Holmes’ relationship. ​Reps for the former ABC hosts did not immediately respond to Closer’s request for comment.

Robach and Holmes have not publicly commented on reports of their exes’ alleged relationship. They did, however, break their silence on their own “year from hell” after they were both ousted from Good Morning America in January due to advancing their relationship while still being legally married to other partners.

“[We] lost the jobs we love because we love each other,” Holmes shared during the first episode of “Amy and T.J. Podcast” released on Tuesday, December 5, with Robach adding, “There were days when I wanted to die.”

Both broadcasters maintained that they did not have an affair and that they were both in the middle of the divorce process when they got together.

“To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings,” Holmes said.

Robach told podcast listeners that they “had attorneys and mediators” and “were in the middle of divorces,” when The Daily Mail published photos of them spending time together in NYC in November 2022. They have since flaunted their love in other public outings across the U.S. and during a vacation in Mexico in February.

Closer can exclusively confirm that Shue had previously gone on dates with Steve Jobs’ widow Laurene Powell Jobs before entering a relationship with Fiebig.

While Robach and Shue do not share any children together, she is a mom to daughters Ava and Annie McIntosh from her first marriage to Tim McIntosh. Holmes and Fiebig share daughter Sabine. He is also a dad to kids Brianna and Jaiden from his first marriage to Amy Ferson.