Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes put their romance on full display during a visit to the University of Arkansas over the weekend. The former Good Morning America anchors did not hold back in showing their love for one another on the sidelines at a college football game.

T.J., 46, posted a carousel of photos with Amy from their time at the sporting event on Instagram on Monday, October 23. It marked the first time the broadcaster shared pictures with his former costar on his account after sparking romance speculation nearly one year ago.

In November 2022, the pair were first spotted cozying up to each other in multiple locations across New York City. At the time, both Amy, 50, and T.J. were still legally married to their partners, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, respectively.

In March, Amy quietly finalized her divorce from Andrew, 56. Seven months later, T.J. and Marilee reached a divorce settlement, per Us Weekly.

Courtesy of T.J. Holmes/Instagram

From his marriage to the immigration lawyer, T.J. is a dad to daughter Sabine. The Arkansas native is also a dad to daughter Brianna and son Jaiden from his first marriage. Amy did not welcome any children during her marriage to Andrew. She is a mom to daughters Ava and Annalise, whom she welcomed during her marriage to Tim McIntosh.

Both Amy and T.J. have kept a pretty low profile on their relationship since they were first photographed out in public together. On her Instagram page, she has been dropping hints that she and her beau are training for the NYC Marathon next month.

Amy and T.J. were side by side as they completed the 2023 RBC Brooklyn Half Marathon this May. The former ABC personalities both share a passion for running, as it is one of the things that initially bonded them.

Courtesy of T.J. Holmes/Instagram

“I’m not sure we technically decided to run together,” Amy told Page Six in March 2022 after training with T.J. for the 2022 United Airlines NYC Half. “I pretty much announced to everyone that TJ was going to run the half-marathon with me, and then publicly pressured him to join … and it worked!”

The journalists have been photographed several times going for runs around NYC over the past few months. On October 18, Amy shared a photo of the meal T.J. cooked for her after going for a run by the water. “A big thank you for the post-run eggs and chorizo, @officialtjholmes,” she captioned the picture.