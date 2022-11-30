Good Morning America anchor T.J. Holmes is a dad of three. The TV host welcomed two children, Brianna and Jaiden, with his first wife, Amy Ferson. He and his second wife, Marilee Fiebig, share one child together, daughter Sabine. Keep scrolling to learn more about his family amid dating speculation with cohost Amy Robach.

Who Are T.J. Holmes’ Children?

T.J. divorced his first wife in 2007. He became a dad of two during their union, something he often shared insight on during his broadcasts. The former CNN correspondent found love again with Marilee, his second wife, whom he wed in 2010. Their daughter, Sabine, was born in January 2013.

A few months after the birth of his youngest child, T.J. told Essence that “fatherhood is glorious.” He also shared how his daily routine was a bit different with a newborn in the house.

“I probably change more diapers than her because she breastfeeds and she has to do that,” the newscaster explained. “So, I do the thing that I can do and change the diapers.”

Good Morning America

T.J. went on to say that his youngest daughter kept him “grounded” and helped him make sure to understand “what’s important.” In June 2020, he posted a video on his since-deleted Instagram account doing Sabine’s hair, one of the rare family moments he shared on social media over the years.

“As she has gotten older, I am, I’m pretty much 100% responsible for the hair and if you see all this stuff, and it’s thick and it’s curly and it’s all this, you need to know what you’re doing,” he said in the clip.

The Arkansas native explained that he would ask celebrities on the red carpet about their hairstyles and try to recreate the styles on his daughter at home.

“It’s one thing to see a daddy-daughter relationship but it’s also to tear down really what’s in a lot of people’s minds of what’s the role in the house of a dad is supposed to be, a mom is supposed to be,” he continued.

What Is T.J.’s Current Relationship Status?

In November 2022, T.J. was photographed hanging out with his GMA costar Amy on multiple occasions. In the pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, the duo traveled together to the Shawangunk Mountains outside of NYC. While neither party has confirmed if they are dating or just close friends, Amy has since been photographed without her wedding ring.

Reps for both parties did not immediately respond to Closer‘s request for comment.